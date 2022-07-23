Pak vs SL: Pakistan to miss Shaheen Afridi in second Test, says Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan team head coach Saqlain Mushtaq says that the team will miss Shaheen Shah Afridi in the second Test against Sri Lanka. Photo: SLC/Twitter

GALLE: Pakistan team head coach Saqlain Mushtaq on Saturday said that the Green Shirts will definitely miss unfit Shaheen Shah Afridi in the second Test against Sri Lanka scheduled to be held from tomorrow in Galle.

The Pakistani pacer led a strong bowling attack against Sri Lanka in the first Test and took four wickets on the first day of the opening Test.

On the fourth day of the first Test, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi experienced fitness issues and underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in his leg, the spokesperson for the PCB confirmed.

The spokesperson had said that Shaheen had felt a pulled muscle in his leg while fielding, for which icing was initially recommended to him.

On July 21, the PCB said, "Due to a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test, Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test, which will be played in Galle from July 24."

The board mentioned that Afridi will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team’s medical staff.

Saqlain Mushtaq, while talking to journalists today, said Afridi brings in a lot of energy and leadership for other bowlers in the game.

"He is our main bowler who leads others from the front. Definitely, bowlers will miss him and the energy he brings in," he said.

Changes in Test squad

Mushtaq wasn't sure about changes they are looking to make in the second Test except for the replacement of injured Afridi.

"We have looked at the pitch but nothing is decided as of yet. Obviously, Shaheen's replacement is there but apart from this, we will sit and decide before announcing the final XI," he said.

"Our players showed great determination, potential and execution of plans to win the last game. From Abdullah Shafique to tail-ender Naseem Shah and then Hassan Ali, Yasir Shah and others, everyone fought hard to achieve a well-deserved victory," he added.