Fearing reprisal from PTI, chief secretary, IG request transfer from Punjab

Punjab IG Rao Sikandar and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal.-APP/File

LAHORE: Top Punjab officials Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal and IG Police Rao Sardar have requested the provincial government to transfer them out of Punjab after the PTI leadership’s threats to punish those officers who took action during the party's Azadi March.

Both the chief secretary and IGP asked the government to send them to the Centre a few days ago fearing punitive action by the new government.

In response to the request by the officials, the Punjab government has requested the Centre to consider the names of Amir Zulfiqar, Fayyaz Dev, Inam Ghani and Mohsin Hasan Butt for the police chief.

After a landslide victory in the July 17 by-polls, PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned the provincial officials on Monday against taking sides.

Speaking in a televised address, the PTI chairman noted that the apex court — in its July 1 order — had ordered the government to not use its machinery for “interference”, but the PML-N “violated” the order.



“They interfered in every way; they registered FIRs, used police to harass our people, but at the same time, I salute the police officials who did not pay heed to the government’s pressure,” he said.

Imran Khan had added that he “remembers” the name of each and every police officer who was "involved in harassing" PTI workers “and behaving like the workers of PML-N”.

'We will not forget May 25'

The PTI after securing a majority in the Punjab Assembly formed an Anti-Victimisation and Accountability Committee comprising senior leaders to identify police and administrative officers who the party claimed committed “criminal” offences against its leaders and workers, to initiate legal proceedings against them after coming to power in Punjab.

The five-member committee, headed by former federal minister Shafqat Mehmood, will identify officers responsible for allegedly torturing PTI workers during the Azadi March and lodging cases against them.

Asad Umar announced the formation of the committee and said that the body will also investigate “fake” cases registered against party leaders in Punjab.



He said that the PTI had not forgotten the incidents of May 25. “We have not forgotten, and will not let anyone else forget,” he added.



He said those responsible for the “torture and harassment” of PTI workers and leaders would be dealt with as per the law, adding they had filed a contempt petition with the Supreme Court against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the Punjab government.



