VIDEO: ICC believes Yasir Shah’s ripper could be ‘ball of the century’

GALLE: Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah produced a candidate for the "Ball of the Century" on Monday, a delivery which is being compared with Shane Warne’s magic, with even the International Cricket Council (ICC) believing it could qualify.



Sri Lanka’s Mendis had reached 76 on the third day in Galle when Yasir pitched one outside leg stump only for it to take a huge turn and hit the top of the shellshocked batsman’s off stump.



The dismissal had echoes of the late great Warne’s magical delivery to remove England’s bamboozled Mike Gatting during the first Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1993.

"While the late, great Shane Warne undoubtedly produced the 'Ball of the Century' during the 20th century, Pakistan veteran Yasir Shah has laid claims to doing similar in the 21st century following his peach of a delivery against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Monday," wrote the International Cricket Council.



Sri Lanka Cricket on their Twitter page said: "Ball of the Century candidate? Yasir Shah stunned Kusal Mendis with a stunning delivery which reminded the viewers of Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’."

Warne, who died aged 52 of a suspected heart attack in March, ended his stellar Test career in 2007 with 708 Test wickets.

Shah has 240 Test wickets to his name since he first began playing in 2014.

