NBC doc examines how social media controlled viewers amid Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial

Hollywood’s high-profile defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard grabbed massive attention on media. The million-dollar lawsuit that concluded in Depp’s favor, left the entire internet divided on the issue.

Now, the NBC News has launched a new documentary about Depp and Heard’s trial, exploring how social media, especially TikTok influenced the public’s perception of the high-profile defamation trial.

Released on Wednesday, the 30-minute NBC News doc is titled ‘A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media.’

As per official description, “The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted. The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into the TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

The documentary also features interviews from Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University law professor and gendered violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, People Magazine’s Nigel Smith and more.

The documentary will be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock. Watch the trailer here.








