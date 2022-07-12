Queen’s latest engagement puts health fears to rest once again: Details

file footage

Queen Elizabeth stepped out on Tuesday, July 12, to hand out the George Cross to the NHS in her latest royal appearance shattering concerns about her health, reported Express UK.



The 96-year-old monarch, who has missed several major royal engagements owing to her health and mobility struggles, showed up for the ceremony at Windsor Castle with son Prince Charles.

She awarded the George Cross medals to health leaders from the UK, including the chief executives from NHS England, Scotland, and Wales, as well as Peter May, the permanent secretary at the Department of Health and chief executive of Health and Social Care Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth chose a gorgeous floral dress for the occasion and appeared to ditch a walking stick in a surprising move that left royal fans heaving a sigh of relief.