First spell of monsoon breaks all records, PMD reveals

The situation in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi. — Twitter/Karachi Doppler

The first spell of the monsoon in Karachi has broken the average three-month monsoon rain record, which is 141.4mm rainfall, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed Monday.



The city’s July average, according to the PMD, is 53.2mm, August 64.6mm, and September 23.6mm rainfall.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz said the effects of climate change were being felt with the severity of the weather — as heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

He revealed that this year’s monsoon system has caused above-average rainfall in Balochistan, while the monsoon average in Karachi stood at 141mm.

For Karachi, the chief meteorologist forecast a gloomy picture as he said that the rains were expected to continue for a few hours and the next system will hit the metropolis from July 14-18.



“During the second system, heavy rains are expected.”

Rainfall in 24 hours

According to the PMD data, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in DHA Phase-II which received 126.6mm of rain.

PAF Faisal Base 88mm;

Masroor Base 53mm;

North Karachi 38mm;

Old Airport 35.6mm;

University Road 34mm.

How many people died in last 20 days?

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh released the statistics for the last 20 days — from June 20 to July 10.

Total deaths in Sindh — 26

City-wise data: