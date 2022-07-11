Sri Lanka thrash Australia in second Test, series ends 1-1

GALLE: Debutant spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya took a match haul of 12 wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second Test to end the series level at 1-1 on Monday.
Dinesh Chandimal made an unbeaten 206 — his maiden Test double century — in Sri Lanka's 554 all out, as the hosts managed a first-innings lead of 190 in Galle.
Jayasuriya, a left-arm orthodox, then combined with fellow spinners to help dismiss Australia for 151 in the final session on day four to bounce back from their opening loss.
More to follow
Djokovic said he never doubted his ability to recover from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner and reach his 11th...
No England side had previously made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than their 359-9 against Australia at...
Cristiano Ronaldo´s shock demand to leave Manchester United has thrown Erik ten Hag´s plans into disarray as he...
KP IG Moazzam Jah Ansari pinned badges of honorary DSP on Pakistani cricketer
Spinners will play a key role in Sri Lankan series, believes Babar Azam
Djokovic, seeking to move level with Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion, faces Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven