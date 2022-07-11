Sri Lanka thrash Australia in second Test, series ends 1-1

Dinesh Chandimal celebrates after smashing a double century at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 11, 2022. — Twitter/Sri Lanka Cricket Board

GALLE: Debutant spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya took a match haul of 12 wickets as Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second Test to end the series level at 1-1 on Monday.



Dinesh Chandimal made an unbeaten 206 — his maiden Test double century — in Sri Lanka's 554 all out, as the hosts managed a first-innings lead of 190 in Galle.

Jayasuriya, a left-arm orthodox, then combined with fellow spinners to help dismiss Australia for 151 in the final session on day four to bounce back from their opening loss.

