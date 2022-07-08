Kamran Akmal’s qurbani animal stolen outside cricketer’s home

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial animal has been stolen from outside his home in a private housing society in Lahore.
Akmal’s father said that they bought six goats for qurbani a day ago which were tied outside their home.
He said that their servant, who was tasked to look after the animal, fell asleep during the night when the incident took place, at around 3am.
“The thieves have taken away the best of them which was bought at the price of Rs90,000,” he lamented.
The management of the housing society’s security has been informed and they have assured the family they will try their best to apprehend the thieves and recover the goat.
