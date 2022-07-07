Prince Harry, Meghan Markle second interview with Oprah 'won’t succeed'

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey may not do good to the couple, said Brexit politician Nigel Farage.



During his appearance on Paul Murray Live, Farage weighed in on the rumours that the couple is planning a second bombshell interview.

“If it is [true], I tell you what, it won’t succeed,” he said. “If they do this again, they will look vindictive, money-grubbing. Those people who to date have given them the benefit of the doubt will start to turn against them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s first interview with a renowned host aired in March 2021 shedding light on the Sussexes’ experience under the monarchy.

They also claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family made racist comments about the skin colour of their child, The National reported.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the Queen said in a statement.