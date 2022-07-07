Prince Louis last name to change in Royal Family tradition: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis is in for a whole slew of title changes as he grows up, but uncommonly for a man, his last name is also due to change sometime in the future.

His current and official title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge, and he sits fifth-in-line to the throne.



But when Prince William’s official title changes to the Prince of Wales when Prince Charles becomes King, Prince Louis will immediately become Louis Wales, while also maintaining his full title, according to reports.

This will be following in the footsteps of his father, who used Wales as his last name at school and while working in the Royal Navy.

Like Prince Harry, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will likely revert back to using the Mountbatten-Windsor family name when their brother Prince George becomes the Prince of Wales.



Prince Harry uses the Mountbatten-Windsor surname and has passed it down to his two children, Archie and Lilibet. The children of dukes usually use the dukedom as their last name, for example Cambridge or Sussex.

But the children of first in line to the throne can use the Wales appendage if they choose. Prince Louis will also likely take a dukedom from one of his family members when he eventually marries.

The young royal has been tipped to take the Duke of York title from Prince Andrew if he is no longer alive on the day Prince Louis weds, according to Express.co.uk.