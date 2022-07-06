Kim Kardashian all smiles with her children, photos win hearts

Kim Kardashian and her children's photos have won hearts on social media shortly after the reality star shared some endearing pictures.



The 41-year-old star took to Instagram and shared Saint, six, and Psalm, three, pictures from The Tonight Show and left fans in awe.

Sharing the pictures, Kim wrote, “Boys trip w their crazy drip."

The post was uploaded on July 4th and received over 2.1 million likes along with several comments about her children being the “cutest” in their ultra-impressive get-ups for the talk show.

She had to halt her interview as her sons were being too loud, telling them: “Can you stop!” During the June 21st episode, Kim admitted she hadn’t watched the show before and told her sons to be quiet.



