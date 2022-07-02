Ind vs Eng: Jasprit Bumrah creates history in Test cricket against England

Jasprit Bumrah hits one during the over in which Stuart Broad conceded 35, England vs India, 5th Test, Birmingham, 2nd day, July 2, 2022. -AFP

BIRMINGHAM: India’s Jasprit Bumrah Saturday rewrote cricket record books when he took English bowler to the cleaners scoring 29 runs in an over in Test cricket.

It was another bad day for England's experienced fast bowler Stuart Broad as he conceded 35 runs — the most in an over in red-ball cricket.

Bumrah smashed two sixes, including a six on a no-ball, four boundaries and took a single to score the most runs in an over. He surpassed Brian Lara, George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj who had scored the previous best of 28 each in a single over.



Broad gave five extra runs to concede 35 runs overall in the 84th over on day 2 of India vs England fifth Test (rescheduled).

In 2007, during T20 World Cup, Broad conceded six maximums in an over, that too against India. Left-handed batter Yuvraj Singh smacked Broad for six sixes in an over to create the then world record.