Royal family shares diversity employment stats after racism allegations from.Meghan Markle?

All three royal households have shared their diversity employment stats for the first time this year.
Buckingham Palace said they are up from 8.5 percent to 9.6 percent.
According to a senior royal correspondent, "Clarence House is 10.6 percent (up from percent), and Kensington Palace—which last year refused to release figures—claims 13 percent.
The report said that the Palace has "continued to emphasise the importance of Inclusion, Diversity and Equality."
It also described how a "listening exercise" to understand employees' views was carried out with an "Inclusion and Diversity consultancy".
The royal family seems to have intensified its efforts towards diversity employment after Meghan Markle accused a member of racism without naming anyone.
Meghan Markle had levelled the allegations during an interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.
Kensington Palace's decision to release it's figures is also being see as a result of pressure that came after Meghan's interview.
