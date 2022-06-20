 
Monday June 20, 2022
David Beckham celebrates Father’s Day, posts adorable snaps with his dad and children

David Beckham - who is currently in Singapore - was touched by a flurry of gifts from his family on Father's Day

By Web Desk
June 20, 2022
David Beckham took out a moment to shower praises on his dad Edward Alan ‘Ted’ Beckham as he celebrated Father’s Day 2022.

The former Manchester United star took to his Instagram handle and shared a post for his and wife Victoria’s fathers.

The first shared picture featured David, 47, as a child surrounded by football trophies, with his dad Ted proudly standing behind him with his hands on his shoulders.

The next picture showed David beaming as he shared a drink with his father-in-law, Tony Adams.

Sharing the post, he wrote a heartfelt caption that reads, “Happy Father’s Day to 2 amazing dads. Thank you for all you do for us and for always being there we love you both @tedbeckhamdavid @jackie.adams_ @victoriabeckham”

The football legend - who is currently in Singapore for an event - was surprised to see the adorable flurry of gifts from his family.

He posted a clip of the numerous Father's Day cards and framed photos from his children. He also shared snaps with his four children, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and ten-year-old daughter Harper.

Victoria, 48, also shared adorable snaps of David with their children, writing: ‘Happy Father’s Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! We all love you so much @davidbeckham, you are our everything ’