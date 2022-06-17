Depp-Heard trial juror shuts down claims that jury was influenced by social media

File footage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s sensational defamation trial took the internet by storm. From verdict predictions to viral courtroom videos, the trial received massive attention on social media as well.

Earlier this week, in an interview, Heard, who lost the trial to ex-husband Depp, said she told the truth in her testimonies and social media may have influenced the jury's decision.

Responding to Heard’s allegation, one of the jurors, who sat on the high-profile defamation trial denied the claims that social media influenced the verdict.

The anonymous juror, who spoke out for the first time in an interview for Good Morning America on Thursday, insisted that the jury ‘followed the evidence.’

"Social media did not impact us. We followed the evidence,” said the unnamed juror. “We didn't take into account anything outside [the courtroom]. We only looked at the evidence.”

“Myself and at least two other jurors don’t use Twitter or Facebook. Others who had it made a point not to talk about it,” he added.

Earlier this month, the jury had found that Heard did defame Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him.