Tom Hanks yells at fans to 'back off' as they nearly knock over Rita Wilson: Watch

Tom Hank and was quick to protect his wife Rita Wilson as the aggressive crowd nearly hurt them in New York on Wednesday.
According to reports, the Forrest Gump actor yelled at fans to “back the (expletive) off” after the couple was mobbed outside a restaurant in Midtown.
Meanwhile, Hanks sparked massive concern around his health after he was papped shaking and unable to control his arm earlier this month.
Hank was at a screening in Brisbane with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and co-star Austin Butler where he was visibly shaking with a microphone in his right hand.
“There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast,” he said.
Joe Jonas reveals his feelings on expecting baby no. 2 with wife Sophie Turner
Shawn Barnes, a recruiter on LinkedIn, drafted a fake post trial testimony on LinkedIn to attract job hunters
The Kardashian-Jenner family is asking Blac Chyna for almost $400k to make up for the court costs they spent on the...
Ryan Grantham has been pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on his mother
Prince William branded ‘petulant’ for engaging in ‘petty royal squabbles’ with Prince Harry
Reports suggest that Prince Charles ‘refused’ to reconcile with Prince Harry during the Queen's Jubilee