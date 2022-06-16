Tom Hanks yells at fans to 'back off' as they nearly knock over Rita Wilson: Watch

FileFootage

Tom Hank and was quick to protect his wife Rita Wilson as the aggressive crowd nearly hurt them in New York on Wednesday.



According to reports, the Forrest Gump actor yelled at fans to “back the (expletive) off” after the couple was mobbed outside a restaurant in Midtown.

Meanwhile, Hanks sparked massive concern around his health after he was papped shaking and unable to control his arm earlier this month.



Hank was at a screening in Brisbane with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and co-star Austin Butler where he was visibly shaking with a microphone in his right hand.

“There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast,” he said.