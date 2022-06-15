Foreign conspiracy: PTI again asks CJP to form judicial commission

PTI leaders Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar address a press conference in Islamabad. Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has once again asked the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission to conduct a probe into what the party believes was a foreign conspiracy to topple the Imran Khan government.

Speaking at a press conference, a day after the military spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar, rejected the PTI’s narrative of a conspiracy, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said Chairman Imran Khan will again write to Chief Justice Umar At Bandial to constitute a judicial panel and hold a transparent inquiry into the matter.

More to follow.