Foreign conspiracy: PTI again asks CJP to form judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has once again asked the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission to conduct a probe into what the party believes was a foreign conspiracy to topple the Imran Khan government.
Speaking at a press conference, a day after the military spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar, rejected the PTI’s narrative of a conspiracy, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said Chairman Imran Khan will again write to Chief Justice Umar At Bandial to constitute a judicial panel and hold a transparent inquiry into the matter.
