Meghan Markle, Amber Heard ‘utilising best acting skills’, says Piers Morgan

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has compared Hollywood actress Amber Heard to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle following her first TV interview after Johnny Depp lawsuit.
Taking another swipe at the Rum Diary actress, the outspoken journalist tweeted, “Amber Heard is like Meghan Markle - the more she whines & plays the victim, utilising her best acting skills, the less I believe her.”
In another tweet, he shared the preview clip of the Heard’s interview, saying “God she’s so full of crap. If Depp had lost the case would he be given big media platforms like this to carry on lying, accusing & playing the victim?”
Earlier, reacting to the Amber Heard interview where she slammed social media, Piers had said, “The jurors didn’t read any of the social media stuff, they listened to the evidence & concluded she was lying. I suggest it’s time for Ms Heard to stop playing the victim.”
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra’s trailer is out now
Prince William, Kate Middleton making sure Queen is surrounded by right people
Justin Bieber offers some insight into his current health following a facial paralysis scare
There were reports that Amber Heard was fired from her role as Mera in the 'Aquaman' sequel.
Chris Evans remark comes after 'Lightyear' was banned in 14 countries.
Amber Heard takes responsibility of horrific conduct towards Johnny Depp