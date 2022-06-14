Lizzo re-releases single GRRRLS after backlash over offensive slur

Lizzo has recently come up with revised version of her single GRRRLS after being slammed from the disabled community over the use of “offensive ableist slur”.



The song, which was released on June 10, is part of pop singer’s upcoming album Special.

Previously, the singer used a word spaz in it that was later slammed by disable activists on social media.

Reportedly, the term spaz is derived from the word spastic, which is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US.

On Monday night, after days of online backlash, the Boys hit-maker addressed the issue and shared her feelings on an Instagram post.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song "GRRRLS". Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” wrote the three-time Grammy winner.

She continued, “As a fat, Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I over stand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

The crooner mentioned that she has taken the action and removed the offensive word from her song.

“I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change,” she added.

The singer-songwriter further said that she believes in changing the mindset and this is what she has done.

“This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,” she concluded.

In few hours after her post went online, fans appreciated her for “listening and making the change”.



One commented, “Thank you, as a disabled person I so appreciate you listening & making the change.”

Another remarked, “This is just ONE of the reasons why you are loved and respected! Wish more people in this world listened