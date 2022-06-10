Dua Lipa stirs up a storm in sheer mini-dress: See here

Dua Lipa recently shared a series of photographs on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a stunning sheer look that exuded the perfect tropical vibes.
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter fashioned her mini-dress with brown cowboy boots and dark shades while on her Future Nostalgia tour.
Lending it an extra elegant look, Lipa was seen carrying a black shoulder bag and posing for a mirror selfie.
Dua also styled her look up with plenty of golden jewellery, including a gold pendant around her neck, and a high pony tail.
The Levitating hit-maker is currently on a tour for her mega-hit album Future Nostalgia, which has left millions of fans enthralled.
