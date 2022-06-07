Angelina Jolie suffered Bell's Palsy disorder amid divorce with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's old interview is making rounds on social media as Brad Pitt accused the 47-year-old actor of "inflicting harm on" him by selling her interests in the vineyard.

Amid the scathing remarks of Pitt, netizens have been recalling Jolie's conversation with Vanity Fair in which she shed light on her bitter divorce and the emotional distress the separation inflicted on her.

"Sometimes women who have families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health," she said while revealing her Bell's Palsy diagnosis.

The disorder causes a person to become unable to contract some muscles of the face, leading a person to feel stretched skin, and difficulty closing one eye, eating, drinking or smiling.

Moreover, the Maleficent star also recalled being diagnosed with hypertension or high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, People magazine recently reported that Pitt's latest court filing accused Jolie sell their interests without others' consent.

"Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights," the document added.