Jesy Nelson reacts to solo debut album concern, fans will hear new music 'soon'

Jesy Nelson turned down the speculations that her solo debut album has been delayed after failing to impress the record label bosses.

The former member of Little Mix refuted that her handful of demos has been surrounded by difficulties in Los Angeles.

"In recent months, Jesy has been in the studio recording in Los Angeles developing her body of work with a whole series of tracks, and fans can rest assured they can expect to hear new music from Jesy very soon," a source told Daily Mail.

Previously The Sun reported that her label bossed asked her to 'go back to the drawing board'.

"Jesy has worked incredibly hard on her solo music. After releasing Boyz last year, she let the label hear early versions of the songs she had come up with.

"The bosses felt sure there was potential there but they wanted her to go back to the drawing board. They felt the tracks would benefit from it — so that is what she has done.

"She is determined to only play them the new music when it's perfect, so they haven't heard any more since then," the outlet reported.