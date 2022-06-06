Salman Khan arrives at Galaxy apartment in Mumbai amid death threats, see pics

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been all over the news ever since he received a threat letter from an unknown person.

Over the weekend it was reported that the Dabangg actor and his father Salim Khan have received a threat letter post Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise.

Following this, the Maharashtra Home Department has increased the security for the father-son duo.

Amid all this, the Sultan actor, 56, was spotted returning to his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, on Monday afternoon.

Dressed in casual attire, Salman sported a grey t-shirt, paired with black jeans and black shoes. He was clicked by the paps as he arrived at his residence and walked straight inside.

Salman’s Galaxy apartment had an additional police force and security personnel deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, it has been also reported that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is likely to fly to Hyderabad for the next schedule of his upcoming film, home production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, ETimes stated.