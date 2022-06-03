Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance 'on the rocks': reports

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly butting their heads a lot amid rumours that the actor is expecting MGK's baby.

According to The Sun, an insider has revealed that the Transformer actor is tired of the rapper who gets jealous when she interacts with other men.

"They had a good time at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding and looked super cute," the insider spilt the beans to the outlet.

"But friends are worried they could be on the rocks as they have been fighting a lot and getting on each other's nerves.

"They had an amazing relationship for the first year but now Megan often feels she is dealing with a grown-up child," the source continued.

"He can also be prone to jealousy whenever she talks to other men," the source dished. "They both feel under pressure because their relationship is so in the public eye and rumours about her pregnancy have also caused arguments."

"It's not over yet but friends think Megan would be the one that would end things," the insider added about the couple who met in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass