Princess Charlotte appears unimpressed at Queen’s Jubilee parade: See

File footage





The royal family stepped up and out this morning to kick off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the Trooping the Colour parade, however, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte appeared less than impressed with the show!

Princess Charlotte, who led the Trooping the Colour ceremony with dad Prince William, mom Kate Middleton and siblings Princes George and Louis, was pictured with royal kids at the Buckingham Palace balcony later in the day.

As the kids watched the troops march past from the palace balcony, pictures shared by the BBC showed Princess Charlotte pulling faces, including one where she appeared less than thrilled.

Perhaps, Charlotte, clad in a stunning periwinkle dress for the occasion, was sleepy at the event, with one photo showing her stifling a yawn as other kids around her looked pleased and excited.

However, another picture showed that the parade was at last successful in capturing Charlotte’s attention, with all three siblings, Charlotte, George, and Louis, looking down from a balcony intently.