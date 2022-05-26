Pak vs WI: Multan to host ODI series as PCB changes venue due to political turmoil, say sources

Pakistani fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi fist bumps a West Indies batter. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The much-awaited three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies has been shifted to Multan from Rawalpindi owing to the political unrest in the federal capital, said the sources.



Earlier in the day, PTI chairman Imran Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the PML-N government to dissolve the assemblies and announce an election, warning that he will return if his demand was not met.

The sources privy to the matter said that the PCB will formally announce its decision about the change of venue in the evening.

The government has allowed the PCB to shift the series from Rawalpindi to Multan due to the expected protest of the political party.

Both the teams will be given the head of the state-level security by the Punjab government, the sources added.



According to the PCB, the West Indian cricket team will arrive in Pakistan on June 5 for the ODIs that will be played on June 8, 10 and 12.



The ODIs were part of the West Indies tour of Pakistan in December 2021. However, with mutual consent, these were rescheduled after five COVID-19 cases were reported in the West Indies camp.

"The West Indies have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, the schedule of which will be announced in due course," it said.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October and November.