Tan France dubs his Next In Fashion co-host Gigi Hadid an ‘amazing mom’ 

Tan France gushed over his Next In Fashion co-host Gigi Hadid as he called her an ‘amazing mom.’
In a conversation with Us Weekly, the Dressing Funny host said he has gotten many patenting tips from the super model.
He told the outlet, “Love! She’s one of my closest friends. I love her so much.”
“It makes the show really, really fun,” added France who is currently shooting for the season 2 of the Netflix reality show. “It’s probably the best time I’ve ever had in a show.”
The 39-year-old continued: “She’s an amazing mom. I’ve gotten so many tips from her,” adding that he “of course” has met her daughter Khai.
“She was a mom before I was a parent, like, seven months before (my son was born),” he stated. “And so, she was the first person that sent me a care package of all the things that my baby might need.”
Concluding his statement, France added, “It was so sweet.”
France Welcomed his Baby Boy Ismail France with husband Rob France via Surrogate in 2020.
