Friday May 13, 2022
World

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away

By Web Desk
May 13, 2022
ABU DHABI: UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, according to state news agency WAM.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced official mourning and flags at half-mast for a period of 40 days, starting Friday," it said.

The news agency said that work will also be suspended in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for three days.