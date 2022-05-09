Buckingham Palace releases details of royal family's visits to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Members of the British Royal Family will visit the nations of the UK during the central weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will undertake a visit to Wales while Earl and Countess of Wessex will head to Northern Ireland

According to the palace, Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Royal will visit Scotland.

Meanwhile, British media is discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming visit to the UK.

The US-based royal couple is arriving to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Queen.