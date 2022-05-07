Meghan Markle receives another disappointing news

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has received another disappointing news two days after Netflix dropped her animated series ‘Pearl.’
Royal expert Richard Eden recently disclosed in his article for the Mail Plus that Meghan Markle, who was hoping to retain the domain of her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’, has been informed by the US Patent and Trademark Office that she will have to wait for six months before being able to apply again.
It is because of a flaw in her 2021 application as she had failed to sign it.
The Duchess was also informed that the original subscription of the blog was ‘too broad’, the royal expert further disclosed.
Meghan had applied to reactivate 'The Tig' trademark in September last year.
