Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make it to ‘Most Annoying Celebs of 2022’ list

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to land themselves on the Most Annoying Celebs of 2022 list after a whirlwind year of many controversies, reported The Cheat Sheet.

According to a Ranker list of the ‘Most Annoying Celebrities of 2022’, people are getting sick of hearing about the royal couple who exited the royal family in 2020 and have since relocated to the US.

While Hollywood celebs including Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Dawyne Johnson, and music moguls like Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Billie Eilish made up the top 10, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also featured prominently.

Meghan managed to make the 20th spot on the list, while Harry fared little better, ranking in at #23 on the list.

Other names on the list include Drake, Mike Pence, and Mike Tyson, etc.



