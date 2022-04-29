Pakistan to approach Saudi Arabia seeking action against those who raised slogans at Masjid-e-Nabvi: Rana

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PM Adviser Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing a press conference in Islamabad. -Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanullah Friday said that Pakistan would humbly request Saudi Arabia to take action against those who raised slogans at Masjid-e-Nabvi and misbehaved with ministers.

The minister made the remarks in a press conference today flanked by Adviser to PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Rana Sanullah said the interior ministry has sought advice from the law ministry about taking legal action against the culprits.

Expressing anger over the “shameful act” of violating the sanctity of a holy place, the federal minister said, “What happened in Medina last night was saddening and badly damaged our image.”

He said it is not difficult to stage a protest with the help of 50-100 people, adding that the “Madina incident was preplanned.”

Referring to the incident that took place at Masjid-e-Nabvi, he said that Nawazada Shahzain Bugti was physically assaulted while Marriyum Aurangzeb was also harassed.

“My ministry is going to make a humble request to the Saudi government to take appropriate action in this regard so that such behaviour is controlled. We will also apprise them that the whole nation passed through a stressful period when they came to know what happened at the holy mosque.”

He added that the government will also request the kingdom to identify the culprits through CCTV footage and share details with the government so that action is taken against them.

"They should be sent back, they should not be allowed to stay there [Madinah], they don’t deserve to be at holy places as it could spark religious disharmony here," said Rana Sanaullah.

He said the law ministry has also been asked to assist with whether cases can be filed here in Pakistan.

In a message to former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed who had hinted that something might happen at the holy places, Rana Sana said, “I want to tell him that there’s a limit to everything.”

“You have tested our temperament during the last four years, and you must have realized our strength. I would like to tell you to fight in a democratic way. But don’t cross limits.”

The PML-N leader slammed PTI Chairman Imran Khan for provoking public sentiments against his rivals.