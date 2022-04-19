Kris Jenner’s adorable birthday wish for Kourtney Kardashian will melt your heart

Kourtney Kardashian received a lovely birthday wish from her mother Kris Jenner that she posted on social media.

'Momager' Kris Jenner posted a series of sweet childhood photographs of Kourtney to celebrate her daughter's 43rd birthday and it surely melts your heart.

Included in the selection of snaps posted by the 66-year-old to her photo-video sharing app are cute shots of a pig-tailed Kourtney, a family shot taken on a boat, and another of her as a young girl with her father - the late American attorney Robert Kardashian.

Along with the pictures, Jenner shared a loving message to her "first born little angel," which also described Kourtney as her "very special best friend from the moment you were born".

The doting mum added she was "very proud of the woman you are" and said she was "so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you".



She signed off with "Happy Birthday sweet girl" and a bunch of emojis, including a love heart, cake, and balloon.

Her full message read: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!!

"You are my firstborn little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born. You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie, and fiancé!!!!!!

"I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy…. I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain… you are my heart Happy Birthday sweet girl."