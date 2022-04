PM Shehbaz Sharif for strong Pak-Saudi strategic, trade ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Arabian envoy to Pakistan. -Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed the desire to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia in diverse fields including strategic ties, trade and investment.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki, who called on him to felicitate on assuming the office.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government looked forward to benefitting from Saudi Arabia in its expertise in various sectors including education, health, information technology, and alternative clean energy resources.



The Saudi envoy congratulated Shehbaz Sharif and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the friendly relations between the two countries would further grow.