Saudi Crown Prince Salman congratulates Shehbaz on becoming PM

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Saturday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the prime minister.

In a statement from the PM's Office, Salman made a telephone call to PM Shehbaz Sharif and warmly congratulated him on assuming the prime minister's office.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the felicitations and expressed his resolve to work closely with the Kingdom to enhance and further strengthen bilateral relations between their two countries.

Shehbaz paid rich tributes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for achieving remarkable progress and development of the Kingdom, under their visionary leadership.

While recalling the fraternal and historic bonds between their two countries that has been the hallmark of their strategic relationship over the past seven decades, the prime minister reaffirmed his government’s and his own commitment to further advance these relations to new heights.

He thanked Saudi Arabia for its historic and continued support and cooperation, both bilaterally as well as at international forums, while also assuring the Crown Prince that Pakistan would stand by the Kingdom at all times.

PM Shehbaz and the Crown Prince agreed to work together to further augment and diversify their bilateral ties in all spheres, in particular trade, investment and employment generation opportunities.

The Saudi crown prince extended his cordial invitation to the prime minister to pay an official visit to the Kingdom, at an early date. Thanking the crown prince for his gracious invitation, PM Shehbaz also extended an invitation to Salman Bin Abdulaziz to undertake a state visit to Pakistan.