Amber Heard’s best pal kicked out of courtroom after delivering major setback to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s close friend, British music journalist Eve Barlow has been barred from Judge Azcarate’s courtroom over continued live-tweeting.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have managed to bar Heard’s pal Barlow, from the courtroom after she allegedly had Deuters’ testimony removed from the record over claims she saw social media posts about the ongoing defamation trial.

Deuters is the wife of Depp’s longtime employee and collaborator, Stephen Deuters who was called to the stand to testify against Amber Heard.

Depp’s lawyers responded to Deuters’ removal by having Barlow permanently barred.

A source also told Page Six, “Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and centre – with her legal team – at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information.”

“Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and had her barred from the courtroom.”

Judge Azcarate also objected to Barlow’s texting and tweeting and, according to court transcripts, claimed, “She was tweeting live from my courtroom … and I know the deputies took her out because she was texting.”

“That’s against the court order. Ms Barlow is not coming back into the courtroom during this trial.”