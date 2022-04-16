Scott Disick is ‘very serious’ about his relationship with Rebecca Donaldson: Reports

File Footage

Scott Disick is ‘very serious’ about dating Rebecca Donaldson after moving on from ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, a recent report suggests.

An insider spilled to E! News that seeing the Keeping up with the Kardashians alum happy with Travis Barker was a ‘turning point’ for Scott.

“Scott is smitten over Rebecca and is very serious about dating her,” the source told the outlet.

The insider added, “He has cut all ties with other women he was seeing and talking to, to focus on his relationship with Rebecca. He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend.”

“Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him,” the source further stated. "He wants the same and wants to settle down."

The source concluded, “He totally hit it off with Rebecca after a night out.”

Earlier, Scott confided in Khloe Kardashian about the impact of his ex moving on during the series premiere of The Kardashians.

“Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on,” Scott had told Khloe.



