Kaley Cuoco 'cried all night long’ after losing ‘Knives Out 2’ role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco reveals ‘she cried all night long’ when she lost ‘Knives Out 2’ role to Kate Hudson

Kaley Cuoco has recently opened up about her dismay of not getting the desired role in Rian Johnsons’s upcoming whodunit Knives Out 2.



In an interview with Glamour, the Flight Attendant star revealed that she “cried all night long” as she felt hurt and devastated to lose a coveted role in Knives Out 2 to Kate Hudson.

“I was convinced that part was mine,” admitted the 36-year-old actress.

Kaley elaborated that she was “convinced” to get the role in Netflix’ upcoming movie and hence she packed her bags for Greece to join the cast on location beforehand.

However, she didn’t get it and the news truly shocked her even though she never behaved this way for any other role.

“I was so devastated. And I am not normally devastated over roles,” The Big Bang Theory star remarked.

Kaley also informed media outlet that she is happy that Kate got the part. But what annoyed her was the reaction from the makers of the movie as they did not give any reason of why the part went to the 42-year-old actress instead of her.

Interestingly, Kaley is currently working on a romantic comedy Meet Cute which also feature Pete Davidson as her love interest.

“I didn’t want to read the script in the beginning as I was distressed but later when they insisted, I read it and found it the most magical little script,” the California native added.

She also recognised that had she gotten Knives Out 2, she would have missed this ‘amazing movie’.

“It just shows you that you are where you are supposed to be,” the actress concluded.