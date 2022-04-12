 
Tuesday April 12, 2022
National

Shahbaz Sharif given guard of honour at PM House

Shahbaz Sharif was also introduced to the officials and staff of the PM House

By APP
April 12, 2022
PM Shahbaz Sharif given guard of honour at PM House. -Screengrab
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday was given a guard of honour at the PM House as he assumed the responsibilities of his office.

The newly elected prime minister reviewed the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him.

He was introduced to the officials and staff of the PM House.

Shahbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the country’s 23rd prime minister a day earlier after the joint Opposition won a no-confidence vote from the National Assembly against  Imran Khan who was voted out on Sunday.