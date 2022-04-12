PM Shahbaz Sharif given guard of honour at PM House. -Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday was given a guard of honour at the PM House as he assumed the responsibilities of his office.

The newly elected prime minister reviewed the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him.

He was introduced to the officials and staff of the PM House.



Shahbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the country’s 23rd prime minister a day earlier after the joint Opposition won a no-confidence vote from the National Assembly against Imran Khan who was voted out on Sunday.