Shahbaz Sharif to be elected unopposed as PTI decides to boycott PM’s election

ISLAMABAD: Amid PTI’s boycott of the PM’s election, the crucial session of the National Assembly (NA) has begun to elect the 23rd leader of the House as the top slot fell vacant after Imran Khan was voted out of power through a no-confidence motion Saturday night.



NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri is chairing the session.

The Opposition’s joint candidate and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be elected unopposed 23rd prime minister of Pakistan as PTI Chairman Imran Khan has decided not to sit with the “corrupt people” in the House and announced to tender mass resignations.

The session was earlier supposed to start at 11am. However, according to the new schedule, the election for the new PM started at 3:15pm today.



When the session started today, Qasim Suri defended his ruling which declared the no-trust motion as a "foreign conspiracy" and announced that he will share the letter with the chief justice.

He said that in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court, voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan has been taken place and you have seen its results.

Suri said that he had made the decision as a patriotic Pakistani. He maintained that the “foreign communique” was discussed in the federal cabinet, National Security Committee and the parliamentary committee on national security and it was endorsed that the no-trust motions against Imran Khan is a foreign conspiracy.

Nomination papers

The NA Secretariat Sunday announced to accept the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif, candidate of the combined opposition, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as the nominee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). However, the PTI later announces to boycott the PM's election.



Earlier, eleven nomination papers from the opposition parties were filed in the National Assembly Secretariat for Shehbaz Sharif with no covering candidates.

Dr Babar Awan raised an objection to the nomination papers of the combined opposition’s candidate saying that Shehbaz Sharif would be the first prime minister in the world who is on bail for 10 months in corruption cases.

The National Assembly secretary asked Babar Awan not to deliver political speeches and only hand over the charges in writing to him. Qureshi, however, told the official not to interrupt the arguments of his lawyers. “The government has started rigging before the commencement of the voting process,” he said.

The National Assembly secretary, however, rejected all objections on Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination papers. PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal also exchanged harsh words during the filing of papers. “You are no longer a foreign minister,” Ahsan was heard telling Qureshi, who responded aggressively saying, “You are not a candidate, please get out of the room”.

A delegation of the united opposition also reached the office of the acting National Assembly speaker where the nomination papers were being scrutinised. The raising of objection led to a heated exchange of words between both sides.

The PTI parliamentarians, Zain Qureshi, Malaika Bokhari and Aamir Dogar submitted the nomination papers of Shah Mehmood Qureshi with the Secretary National Assembly. Aamir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan signed the nomination papers as seconder and proposer of the PTI candidate.

Shehbaz Sharif is expected to secure 176 votes of the combined opposition. His votes would touch the figure of 200 if dissident members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decide to participate in the voting process in his favour.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat issued the order of the day for April 11, according to which elections of the prime minister, under Article 91 of the Constitution, read with Rule 32 of Rules of Business and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, is the only item to be taken up by the House. The election of the prime minister will take place through a division of vote in the House.