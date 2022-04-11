Camila Cabello’s latest performance with Willow Smith breaks the internet

Camila Cabello has recently performed with Willow Smith and has sent the internet into a meltdown.



The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed Psychofreak alongside Willow Smith, who is featured on the track, as she returned as musical guest this weekend to SNL during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.

She and Smith, 21, sang to each other on a dark bare stage, backlit by blue lights.

Cabello donned a structured black latex outfit with red gloves as Smith sported a cropped red blazer with a matching skirt and thigh-high black stockings, while accompanying her pal on guitar.



The performance, which was Willow's first public appearance since her dad Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards, came after Colin Jost cracked a joke earlier in the show on Weekend Update about the King Richard actor, 53, being banned from the awards show for 10 years.

"But is that a punishment?" Jost, 39, asked. "He can still be nominated and even win an award. He can even go to the after party. He just doesn't have to attend the four-hour ceremony, where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again. Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year's Oscars, because trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show."