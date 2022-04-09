Queen Elizabeth remembers Prince Philip on his first death anniversary

British Queen Elizabeth II remembered her husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip on the first anniversary of his death.
The Buckingham Palace shared a video collage based on the throwback photos of Prince Philip to pay tribute to him.
The video was posted along with ‘The Patriarchs – An Elegy’ by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.
Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 at age 99.
The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 95-year-old monarch, who once described him as her "strength and stay all these years".
Philip, who was by the Queen's side for nearly eight decades, retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96.
Evan Rachel reacts to being ‘publically gaslit’ after coming out with assault allegations against Marilyn Manson
Khloe Kardashian also took to Instagram and shared sweet photos with True.
BTS enjoys delicious food, sees the Statue of Liberty and hails dancing water fountains
The Canadian singer said he strived to create innovative music.
Amber Heard celebrates daughter's first birthday
Prince Charles and Camilla to represent Queen Elizabeth next week