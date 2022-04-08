 
Michelle Yeoh hopes to amaze audience with something new in every project

Michelle Yeoh starred in 'Everything Everything All at Once'

By Web Desk
April 08, 2022
Michelle Yeoh, whose  impressive acting in Everything Everything All at Once is garnering a massive response,  revealed her wish to amaze fans with something new every time she appears on the screen. 

The 59-year-old Malaysian actor, whose genre-defying fantasy is setting up the record straight, recently got together with People to talk about her latest release.

“Every time I make a movie, I hope the audience discovers something new about me,” she told the magazine.

Yeoh also expressed, “What I enjoyed doing [in Everything Everywhere All at Once] was the physical comedy, which I've not done before.”

“You've seen me in martial arts films — I'm always serene. I know exactly what I'm doing. I am the teacher, the mentor. And suddenly in this one, [my character] Evelyn Wang, she knows nothing,” she explained.

“She's a very ordinary, ageing housewife who's got so many troubles in her head. It was really fun,” Yeoh added.