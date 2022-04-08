Michelle Yeoh hopes to amaze audience with something new in every project

Michelle Yeoh, whose impressive acting in Everything Everything All at Once is garnering a massive response, revealed her wish to amaze fans with something new every time she appears on the screen.

The 59-year-old Malaysian actor, whose genre-defying fantasy is setting up the record straight, recently got together with People to talk about her latest release.

“Every time I make a movie, I hope the audience discovers something new about me,” she told the magazine.

Yeoh also expressed, “What I enjoyed doing [in Everything Everywhere All at Once] was the physical comedy, which I've not done before.”

“You've seen me in martial arts films — I'm always serene. I know exactly what I'm doing. I am the teacher, the mentor. And suddenly in this one, [my character] Evelyn Wang, she knows nothing,” she explained.

“She's a very ordinary, ageing housewife who's got so many troubles in her head. It was really fun,” Yeoh added.