Britney Spears to talk about her life struggles in TV tell-all: ‘She’s got so much to say’

File Footage

Britney Spears is putting together a TV tell-all to talk about her troubled past and her love life, as per reports.

An insider spilled to OK! Magazine that the Till the World Ends singer wants to set the record straight with her side of the story.

"She was dismayed by some of the recent documentaries about her, which she said contained a lot of stuff that wasn’t true," said the insider.

The source went on saying, "Britney’s going to talk about everything from her struggles with fame to her romance with Justin Timberlake and finding true love with Sam Asghari."

"For now, it’s being done on a fairly amateur level with an iPhone and a basic video camera, but Sam’s encouraging her to bring a team of pros on board and step it up a level," the source added.

“Britney is really into it because she finds it cathartic to unload her feelings in front of a camera while compiling anecdotes for her memoir,” the insider concluded. “She’s got so much to say!"

Earlier, the Princess of pop signed a deal to write a memoir after her 13-year-old conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. However, it seems like she has a lot more to say about her past struggles.



