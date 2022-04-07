Will Smith's doppelganger offered thousands for recreating infamous slap

Will Smith's doppelganger Shad Ellis has stepped forward with his claims of receiving thousands-dollar offers to recreate the King Richard actor's infamous Oscars slap.



According to The Sun, the 43-year-old look-alike spilt the beans on his booming business after Smith smacked Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

"I've had more inquiries and bookings this week than I've had in quite some time," the Bedford native told the outlet.

"It's that age-old saying that any publicity is good publicity, right?"

"The requests are just flooding in all the time ... I've also had offers for things involving slaps in the face, like, 'can you talk about this product and say if they don't buy it then they're going to get slapped in the face', but I've turned anything like that down because I don't want to be disrespectful of the situation," he explained.

However, Ellis said that he's not accepted any gig for 'kicking someone when they're down.'

"It's not always about the money ... what was more important to me was my relationship with someone that I've been impersonating for so many years, that's now a part of my life," he expressed.

"I can’t do anything that could be seen as disrespectful to the situation because I’m set to work with him in the future and I don’t want to burn my bridges," Ellis added.