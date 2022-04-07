Queen Elizabeth’s favourite dogs to get special café for Platinum Jubilee

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth’s favourite dog breed, corgis, are getting a special pop-up café dedicated to them in honour of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

According to The Independent, a corgi-themed café will open its doors in London for a limited time in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and is already being touted as a ‘one of its kind in the UK’.

The corgi café is reportedly being organised by Pug Café, described as a ‘dog events company that hosts breed-specific pop-ups’.

Anushka Fernando, co-founder of Pug Café, told Metro: “Our breed-specific events are known to be the perfect way to socialise your dog and we decided to host our very first corgi event to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.”

She added: “Corgis have long been her favourite breed and what better way to honour her.”

People who own corgis or are fans of the breed can buy tickets to attend the special event, with tickets prices at £7.75 for children under 16 and £13.75 for adults with a corgi.

Those without a corgi will have to pay more, while corgis can attend the event for free with a ‘pupuccino and a biscuit topper’ to go.

The pop-up is scheduled to open on Sunday, May 29 at The Refinery in Bankside, London.

95-year-old Queen Elizabeth is known for her love of corgis, with the monarch owning close to a 30 since she ascended the throne in 1952.

She currently owns three dogs, two of which are corgis.