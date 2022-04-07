Princess Diana’s real thoughts over Martin Bashir Panoroma chat unearthed

File Footage

Biographers have unearthed the truth behind Princess Diana’s Panaroma chat, as well as her feelings regarding the entire experience.



According to royal biographer, Tina Brown seemed rather “pleased” by the entire experience and ended up having “no regrets” over it all.

According to The Sun Brown admitted, “I don’t subscribe to the now pervasive narrative that Diana was a vulnerable victim of media manipulation, a mere marionette tossed about by malign forces beyond her control.”

Before concluding she also issued a scathing retort of her own and admitted, “While strongly sympathetic to her sons’ pain, I find it offensive to present the canny, resourceful Diana as a woman of no agency, as either a foolish, duped child or the hapless casualty of malevolent muckrakers.”