Avril Lavigne sparks engagement rumours with Mod Sun as she flashes a big diamond ring

File Footage

Avril Lavigne flaunted a big diamond ring on her wedding finger as she was headed to a music studio with her team in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Love Sux singer latest outing sparked rumours that she might be engaged to boyfriend and singer Mod Sun.

The 37-year-old singer donned an oversized black hoodie, with same coloured leather slacks, and black boots in the picture.

Lavigne had her long blonde hair with orange tips open which fall beautifully on her shoulders. She complimented her look with red painted nails.

However, the one piece of jewellery that caught everybody’s attention was the big sparkly rock on her finger.

The singer has made no official announcement yet about her relationship status with beau Mod Sun.

Lavigne started dating Mod Sun in February 2021 while working on a song. The Flames singer has even got her ladylove’s name inked on his neck.



