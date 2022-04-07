SC resumes hearing of NA deputy speaker's ruling case

A representational image of Supreme Court building. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court — which resumed hearing for a fifth day Thursday — may rule today on the "unconstitutional" act by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to block the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



On April 3, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had taken a suo motu notice of the constitutional crisis that erupted after Suri disallowed voting on the motion, deeming it "unconstitutional and foreign-funded" — a move that the Opposition said was a blatant violation of the Constitution.

A five-member bench, headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, is hearing the case.

In today's hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan, Imtiaz Rasheed Siddiqui — representing Prime Minister Imran Khan — and Naeem Bukhari — the counsel for NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and deputy speaker will give arguments.

It is worth mentioning that during yesterday's hearing, PTI’s lawyer Babar Awan as well as Senator Ali Zafar, representing President Dr Arif Alvi, had argued before the Supreme Court.

Babar Awan had presented arguments over the constitutionality of Suri's ruling, while Arif Alvi's lawyer Ali Zafar deliberated on the boundary between the judiciary and the legislature under Article 69 of the Constitution.



"The SC wants to wrap up the case today", Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial had said on Wednesday.



“We first want to wrap up the case on what happened in the NA on April 3."

‘Justice delayed, justice denied’

Meanwhile, the Opposition has been demanding an early conclusion of the matter as the country is “without a functioning government” since Sunday when President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly o nthe advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that if it takes 30 seconds to pull off a coup, it should take 30 seconds to undo a coup, adding, justice delayed is justice denied.

Bilawal lamented: "After last week’s constitutional breakdown in Islamabad, today (Wednesday) Punjab deputy speaker was locked out of assembly on the day of voting for Chief Minister. Barbered wire (placed) around people’s house,” he said.

"None of Imran Khan’s desperate measures can save him now. His government is gone and selected raj is over. The people are watching, history will record how he was brought in undemocratically and on his way out, he set the constitution on fire," he tweeted.