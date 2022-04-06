Pakistanis blast Hassan Ali for poor show against Australia

A doctored photo of Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali.

Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali’s lack of form has angered cricket lovers who have blasted the bowler for his poor performance during the historic Australian tour.

The Aussies punished Hassan Ali in the last T20 played on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium. He conceded 30 runs in his three overs triggering a backlash on social media.

His inclusion in the national team remained under criticism as the pacer hasn't been in good form since T20 World Cup 2021.

During the Australian tour, Hassan Ali played two Tests in which he bowled 63 overs and could only bag two wickets with an economy rate of 3.04 while he played a single ODI out of three and gave away 56 runs in eight overs with an economy rate of 7.0.

Not only the fans, former cricketers have also criticised the pacer and the selectors for including him and not giving him a break to regain form.

Waqar Younus, who was a part of the commentary team, opposed Hassan Ali's inclusion in the national team's playing XI for one-off T20I.

While giving his expert opinion, Younis said he wasn't expecting Hasan's inclusion in the team.

"I was expecting Shahnawaz Dahani instead of Hasan Ali. Hasan is not in good form," he was quoted saying.

Here's how netizens reacted to Hassan Ali's performance:

Abdullah wants to know how many agree with his idea of "get ridding" Hassan Ali.

Sports journalist Imran Siddiqui wondered why Shahnawaz Dahani was included in the final XI.

Dennis believes that with Hassan Ali in the team, it is difficult to defend 200 runs "163 Not a big deal indeed".

Areeba is of the view that Pakistan won two matches when Hassan Ali was not in the team.

Muhammad Wajahat said: "Hi, my name is Hassan Ali, and I play for Pakistan & for Australia as well:"

Sharing a doctored picture of Hassan Ali, Muhammad Hasnain tweeted: "Thank You Hassan Ali for wonderful career best wishes for future."

Some more reactions











